Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Not Planning Second Coronavirus Lockdown, Officials Say

Russia has maintained that it won't return to lockdown despite a rise in its daily number of new cases. Pavel Kassin / TASS

Russian officials are continuing to reassure the public that they won’t reimpose lockdown measures despite a renewed rise in coronavirus cases.

Russia has seen an uptick in its daily Covid-19 caseload in September, with more than 5,000 confirmed infections per day since the start of the month and more than 6,000 in each of the past five days.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has taken to the airwaves almost daily in recent weeks to dispel rumors that authorities were planning to reintroduce restrictions in mid-September. The Kremlin has also regularly stressed that it saw no reason to return to shutdowns.

“Every case that has been registered to date is epidemiologically clear,” Anna Popova, who heads the federal consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told reporters Monday.

“There’s no need to introduce new restrictive measures,” Popova said, linking the growth of Russia’s Covid-19 cases to the start of the flu season.

Other health officials however have linked the rise in new cases to Russians who fail to comply with health guidelines to avoid getting infected as they return to everyday life after months of lockdown. 

“The growing daily number of detected cases is directly related to the increase in social contacts,” Viktor Maleyev, who heads Rospotrebnadzor’s epidemiology research institute, told The Moscow Times. 

“People are returning from vacation, classes have started in schools and universities,” Maleyev said, adding that an autumn cold snap and increased testing have also played a role in the resurgence of Covid-19. 

Maleyev agreed with Popova that there was no need for nationwide self-isolation orders “at the moment” as long as Russians follow health guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

Since recording its first infection in March, Russia has confirmed more than 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 19,500 deaths.

Britain has meanwhile tightened restrictions to try to stop its latest coronavirus surge, days after Israel became the first country to reimpose a nationwide lockdown amid its second wave. 

The World Health Organization said new cases worldwide soared last week to nearly 2 million, marking a new record.

The developer of Russia’s first registered coronavirus vaccine predicted that Covid-19 would stop spreading by November 2021, when he said up to 80% of the population will be vaccinated against the infection.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

helping the helpers

Russians Give More to Charity During Coronavirus Lockdown: Study

In March and April, Russians donated to NGOs almost twice as often as they did before the pandemic.
bending the rules

Affluent Central Moscow Residents Most Likely to Ignore Stay-Home Orders: Research

Residents of these neighborhoods are more likely to go out of town or visit small squares near their residences.
return to health

Russian PM Recovers From Virus as Infection Rates Slow

Mishustin had been in treatment for nearly three weeks.
CORONAVIRUS ACCUSATIONS

Russia Against Investigating WHO, China Over Pandemic: Speaker

The remarks come amid the United States’ increasingly bitter spat with China and accusations that the WHO failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.