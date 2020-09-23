Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

RT Trolls Trump With Post-Election Job Offer

At one point in the ad, the deepfake Trump admires the “great, great” Kremlin wall. Screenshot RT

The Kremlin-funded RT broadcaster leaned into its reputation as a U.S. election bogeyman with an ad offering President Donald Trump a job as “special host” if he loses the 2020 race. 

RT used deepfake technology to transport Trump 44 days into the future, where he takes up Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to become RT’s “special host” after losing the vote on Nov. 3. The tongue-in-cheek spot superimposes Trump’s face and voice onto an actor’s body to show him adapting to his new job in Moscow.

In the ad, the deepfake Trump struggles to read a teleprompter that’s going too fast, mangles his co-host’s name and tells the RT cafeteria's cashier that “Mexico will pay for” his food. At one point, the deepfake Trump admires the “great, great” Kremlin wall.

“Mr. Trump, if you won’t make it, consider this a formal offer,” RT’s two-minute spot says in the end credits. 

Note: this is parody, using #deepfake technology (but the job is there, Donald),” RT tweeted in a promotion of the ad and its coverage of the U.S. election.

The ad’s Russian-language version on YouTube makes no mention of the deepfake technology. Additionally, the closing shots feature deepfake Trump attempting to sing Soviet rock legend Viktor Tsoi’s protest anthem “I Want Changes” while strumming a guitar next to his mural.

RT registered as a foreign agent in the U.S. following the country’s 2016 presidential election. A U.S. intelligence report described RT and the Sputnik news agency as arms of “Russia’s state-run propaganda machine” involved in election interference, including hacking and a social media influence campaign. 

Ahead of the 2016 election, news reports had suggested that Trump would leverage his media savvy to launch his own media empire if he lost to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. 

The Russian government’s “socially oriented” draft budget approved last week reduces spending in key sectors but keeps support for state media steady at 102.8 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) next year. RT is projected to receive more than one-quarter, or $355.5 million, of this funding.

Read more about: RT , Trump

Read more

Butina

Admitted Russian Agent Butina Asks U.S. Court to Be Lenient

Maria Butina, who has admitted to working as a Russian agent to infiltrate an influential U.S. gun rights group and make inroads with conservative...
Rebuffed report

Kremlin Says Mueller Report Shows No Evidence of Russian Meddling

The investigation supported the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
Trump

Putin Has Never Spoken to Trump, Kremlin Confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never met or spoken with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the Kremlin confirmed Tuesday. “We've...
biting satire

Putin, Lukashenko Awarded ‘Ig Nobel Prize’ for Coronavirus Response

Organizers said the two showed that “politicians can have a more immediate effect on life and death than scientists and doctors.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.