Russian Authorities Mull Chartering China 'Surrogate Baby Plane'

Russian authorities are considering chartering a plane from China to fly over parents who have been estranged from their babies born to surrogates in Russia due to coronavirus restrictions, they said Tuesday.

With the practice banned in China, parents pay to have surrogate babies abroad, but the system has been tipped into chaos by the pandemic, which has seen borders closed, flights canceled and visas pulled.

That has created a 'pile-up' of newborns waiting, some in orphanages, to be picked up by their biological Chinese parents.

"We are considering the possibility of providing visas and organizing a humanitarian flight from Beijing so that Chinese parents can come and pick up their children," Anna Mityanina, in charge of children's rights in Saint-Petersburg where many babies are blocked, told reporters.