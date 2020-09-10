US Sanctions 'Russian Agent' for Trying to Damage Biden

The US Treasury slapped sanctions Thursday on Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkach, an alleged Russian intelligence operative who has stoked conspiracy theories advanced by the White House that purport to implicate Democrat Joe Biden in corruption.

Derkach, who met with President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani several times over the past year as he searched for dirt on Biden, "has been an active Russian agent for over a decade," the Treasury said in a statement.

Derkach maintains "close connections" with Russian intelligence and has engaged in interference actions "in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 US presidential election," it said.

"This action is a clear signal to Moscow and its proxies that this activity will not be tolerated," the Treasury said.

Derkach's links to Ukraine and Russian intelligence are well-established.

His father was director of the Ukraine Security Service, and he attended the Russian security ministry's intelligence academy before joining the Ukraine security service as well.

Now a member of the Ukraine parliament, Derkach has been publicly involved in Republican efforts to tar Biden, who is leading Trump in polls ahead of November's presidential election.

As Trump faced impeachment last year for trying to force the Ukraine government to provide dirt on Biden, Derkach fed documents to Giuliani and to Trump allies in Congress that contained alleged damaging information on the Democratic former vice president.

After one trip to Eastern Europe in October, Giuliani appeared on Fox News and cited Derkach's "evidence" to claim Biden received $900,000 in lobbying fees from a Ukraine company.