Lukashenko Says 'Intercepted Call' Shows Germany ‘Falsified’ Navalny Poisoning Claims

Germany “falsified” its statement that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko told Russia’s visiting prime minister Thursday, citing an intercepted conversation.

The German government said Wednesday that Navalny, 44, who remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator two weeks after falling ill on a flight, was poisoned with a substance from the deadly Novichok family. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s demand for answers from Russia has raised the possibility of fresh European sanctions against Moscow.

“We intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin before Merkel’s statement… which clearly states that this is a falsification,” Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Navalny was never poisoned,” Lukashenko said in a televised meeting shared by a Telegram channel with reported close ties to his administration.

Lukashenko claimed that Merkel made a public announcement about Navalny’s poisoning “to discourage [Russian President Vladimir] Putin from sticking his nose in Belarusian affairs.”