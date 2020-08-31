Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expels 3 Slovak Diplomats in Tit-For-Tat Move

By AFP
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia said on Monday it was expelling three diplomats from the Slovak embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move after Bratislava forced out three Russians amid a growing diplomatic spat with Europe.

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel... three diplomatic staff of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Slovakia announced on August 10 that it was removing three Russian embassy staff over what it said was "serious crime," with local media citing a possible link with the killing of a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park last year.

German prosecutors accused Russia of ordering the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian national who was shot twice in the head at close range last year.

Russia's foreign ministry described Bratislava's decision to remove their diplomatic staff as an "unfriendly step" that contradicted the "traditional spirit" of shared ties.

This is the third expulsion of European diplomats by Russia in a week. 

A Norwegian diplomat was forced to leave Russia on Friday in response to Norway's removal of a Russian diplomat over activities "not compatible with his status."

An Austrian diplomat on August 24 was expelled from Russia in another tit-for-tat move following espionage allegations from Vienna. 

In June, Russia sent home two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague for spreading rumors of a poisoning plot.

Read more about: Russia

Read more

'Work Is Still Needed'

Council of Europe Urges Russia to Up Anti-Corruption Efforts

Since the Council of Europe's anti-corruption council's last report in 2017, Russia has complied with nine of out of 22 recommendations.
Protests in Khabarovsk

Jailed Russian Governor Asks Supporters to Stop Protests – Lawyer

Protests have erupted nearly every day in the Khabarovsk region and another huge rally has been called for Saturday.
GOVERNOR ACCUSED

Court Orders Detainment of Russian Governor Ahead of Murder Trial

Sergei Furgal was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of ordering the murder of several businessmen 15 years ago.
hampered by bureaucracy

Russian Medics Ask Where Putin's Virus Bonuses Went

Putin's bonus promise sounded promising but has "resulted in huge disappointment among doctors," medics say.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.