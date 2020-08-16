Lukashenko Urges Supporters to Defend Belarus Independence

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday spoke in front of a crowd of supporters at a rally in central Minsk asking them to defend the country and its independence.

As mass protests continued against his rule, Lukashenko spoke on the capital's Independence Square, telling supporters: "I called you here not to defend me... but for the first time in a quarter-century, to defend your country and its independence."

"If we kowtow to them, we will go into a tailspin and will never stabilize our aircraft," he said.

"We will perish as a state, as a people, as a nation," he said, as security staff stood nearby with his teenage son Nikolai.

Lukashenko called the rally ahead as the opposition movement called for nationwide "March of Freedom" protests and tens of thousands gathered in Minsk.

On a nearby street, his opponents shouted "Leave!"