MT’s Coronavirus Coverage Gets U.S. Journalism Nod

Updated:
ASJA

The Moscow Times’ coverage of Russia’s student recruitment to help battle the coronavirus following years of healthcare cuts has received an honorable mention from the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA).

ASJA’s 2020 healthcare crisis coverage award went to the Center for Public Integrity’s investigation on healthcare policies on rationing ventilators in 25 U.S. states that could discriminate against disabled patients.

The Moscow Times' April 21 report titled “Russia’s Healthcare System Faced Cuts for Years. Now Medical Students Are on the Coronavirus Frontlines” received an honorable mention in the healthcare category.

