‘Angel Investor’ Detained in Belarus Election Unrest

A prominent IT investor has been detained under unclear circumstances amid a crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus this week, an international business club where he is a member announced Tuesday.

Belarusian authorities said more than 6,000 people have been detained over three nights of protests after election officials declared strongman Alexander Lukashenko the winner of Sunday’s vote. Eyewitness footage showed riot police firing rubber bullets and stun grenades against demonstrators.