‘Angel Investor’ Detained in Belarus Election Unrest

A prominent IT investor has been detained under unclear circumstances amid a crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus this week, an international business club where he is a member announced Tuesday.
Belarusian authorities said more than 6,000 people have been detained over three nights of protests after election officials declared strongman Alexander Lukashenko the winner of Sunday’s vote. Eyewitness footage showed riot police firing rubber bullets and stun grenades against demonstrators.
The Latvian-based Changer International Business Club said its member Kirill Golub, a high-profile angel investor in Belarus and Lithuania, was detained in Minsk on Monday.
Changer Club member Andis Jekabsons called Golub’s detention an “unfortunate set of circumstances.”
“The release of Kirill should be a priority for the Baltic governments,” Jekabsons said in a statement calling for Golub’s release.
Golub’s wife previously said he went missing late Monday evening.