Belarus Detains 33 Russian Wagner Mercenaries Ahead of Presidential Election – Report

"Information was received about the arrival of more than 200 militants in Belarussian territory to destabilize the situation during the election campaign," Belta wrote, citing law enforcement agencies.

The Wagner Group is believed to be owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering magnate often referred to as “Putin’s Chef” due to his close links to President Vladimir Putin.

Belarussian law enforcement has detained 33 mercenaries from the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group near Minsk, the country’s state-run Belta news agency reported Wednesday.

The men's behavior was "uncharacteristic for Russian tourists" and their "uniform military-style clothing" drew attention, the news agency said.

Belarus' Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee haven't yet commented on the report.

Protests have swept across Belarus in the lead-up to its Aug. 9 presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking his sixth term. Protesters first took to the streets after Lukashenko’s main rivals were jailed or barred from running and have since rallied behind the wife of a jailed opposition candidate.

Authorities in Belarus have cracked down on the opposition and detained more than 250 people at protests this month.

Lukashenko has previously accused foreign powers of seeking to destabilize Belarus and organize a popular uprising in the run-up to the vote. Last week he threatened to deport foreign journalists who he accused of stirring up protests against him.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, an international election and war monitor, has not recognized any polls in Belarus as free and fair since 1995.

