Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Accuses Russia of Firing Anti-Satellite Weapon in Space

By AFP
Defense Ministry

The United States accused Russia on Thursday of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington's systems was "real, serious and increasing."

U.S. Space Command "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15, it said in a statement.

"Last week's test is another example that the threats to U.S. and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the statement continued.

"Clearly this is unacceptable," tweeted U.S. nuclear disarmament negotiator Marshall Billingslea, adding that it would be a "major issue" discussed next week in Vienna, where he is in talks on a successor to the New START treaty.

The treaty caps the nuclear warheads of the U.S. and Russia — the two Cold War-era superpowers.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he hopes to avoid an "expensive" arms race with Russia and China.

The system used to conduct last week's test is the same one that Space Command raised concerns about earlier this year, when it maneuvered near a US government satellite, said General Jay Raymond, head of U.S. Space Command.

"This is further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin's published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold U.S. and allied space assets at risk," Raymond said in a statement. 

It is the latest example of Russian satellites behaving in a manner "inconsistent with their stated mission," the Space Command statement added.

"This event highlights Russia's hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control," said Christopher Ford, a U.S. assistant secretary of state for arms control. 

The statement also came as China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey coinciding with a similar U.S. mission as the powers take their rivalry into deep space.

Read more about: Space , United States

Read more

you can't sit with us

‘Hostile’ Russia Excluded From U.S. Moon Mining Pact: Reuters

The U.S. increasingly views Russia as a hostile spacefaring country due to its “threatening” satellite movements.
star wars

Russia Tested Anti-Satellite Missile, U.S. Says

The U.S. Space Force chief accused Russia of “hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control proposals.”
space spies

Russian Satellites Stalking U.S. Satellite – Space Force Chief

The Russian satellites’ behavior “has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space,” the head of the newly formed Space Force said.
Space

Russia Successfully Launches 4 U.S. Satellites Into Space

11 satellites were launched in total.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.