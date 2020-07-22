Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Metro to Equip 1,500 Train Cars With Facial Recognition By 2021

The Moscow metro will spend 1.4 billion rubles ($20 million) on the controversial cameras and software. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The Moscow metro plans to equip around 1,500 subway cars with facial recognition technology by the end of 2020, BBC Russia reported Tuesday.

A public contract posted earlier in July states that the metro system will spend 1.4 billion rubles ($20 million) on the controversial cameras and software. The Moscow metro announced trials of facial recognition cameras on trains and in stations in 2018.

Around one-quarter of all Moscow metro cars will each be equipped with eight facial recognition cameras by year-end, according to BBC Russia. 

Each of the 12,300 cameras linked to 398 servers will be able to identify 15 faces per second, according to the Kommersant business daily.

Cameras with neural network image processing capacities are currently installed at entrance turnstiles at metro stations, but not inside the subway cars themselves.

Authorities in Moscow have already deployed facial recognition technology across a network of almost 200,000 surveillance cameras to identify criminal suspects. 

The Russian capital deployed its “Safe City” facial recognition surveillance program earlier this year to track and order into self-isolation potential carriers of the coronavirus.

Critics have accused the authorities of violating citizens' privacy with the technology and have staged protests by painting their faces to throw off the cameras.

Research published by human rights activists last week suggested that Russia’s massive surveillance campaign rolled out during the pandemic could remain in use long after the outbreak ends.

Read more about: Technology

Read more

new job title

Putin’s Daughter Heads Elite University's New AI Institute – Vedomosti

Katerina Tikhonova has been appointed the head of Moscow State University's new AI institute ahead of its opening this year.
LEAD VESSEL

World’s Largest Nuclear Icebreaker Starts Sea Trials

The nuclear icebreaker will test its ballast system, navigation equipment, anchors and electric installations as well as maneuvering characteristics.
Face Off

Russian Apps Could Be ‘Counterintelligence Threat,’ FBI Says

The U.S.’s top law enforcement agency said the FBI is treating any mobile app that comes out of Russia as a "potential counterintelligence threat."
LAW AGAINST APPLE

Russia Bans Sale of Smartphones Without Russian Apps

Apple and other producers will have to pre-install Russian-made applications onto smartphones for the Russian market.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.