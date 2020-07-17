Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ready to Mediate Talks Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

By AFP
Armenia and Azerbaijan both accuse the other of starting the shelling that has continued sporadically for several days and so far claimed a total of 17 lives. Aziz Karimov / AP / TASS

Russia said Friday it is prepared to mediate peace talks between ex-Soviet rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting escalated along their shared border.

President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia's Security Council expressed "extreme concern" over the flare-up in fighting between the South Caucasus countries that erupted last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin alongside senior Russian government officials "emphasized an urgent need for the parties to adhere to a ceasefire, and voiced a readiness to mediate efforts," Peskov said, quoted by Interfax.

The two rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan's southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.

Negotiations mediated by Russia, the United States, and France since 1994 have failed to bring about a lasting resolution to the stalemate.

The most recent flare-up in fighting began on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of starting the shelling that has continued sporadically for several days and so far claimed a total of 17 lives.

Armenian government spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday that fighting subsided overnight and that "the situation remains calm, there is no shooting."

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said "overall, situation remains tense."

Read more about: Armenia

Read more

post-soviet strife

Fighting Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Widens

The fighting, which broke out on July 12, is now the deadliest since the “April War” of 2016.
Smoldering Conflict

Kremlin Urges 'Restraint' After Armenia-Azerbaijan Clashes

Russia is also "ready to provide mediation efforts" after the latest flare-up.
Crossing borders

Crimea Plans First Direct International Flights, Lawmaker Says

The Simferopol-Yerevan route would mark the first international flight to Crimea since Moscow seized it from Ukraine in 2014.
Armenia

Armenia's New Leader Pashinyan Meets Putin, Seeks Deeper Military Ties With Russia

Putin called Armenia Russia’s “closest” economic and security partner and ally in the Caucasus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.