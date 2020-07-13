Kremlin Seeks to Calm Protests Over Governor's Arrest

A Kremlin envoy on Monday sought to de-escalate a political crisis as protests against the arrest of a popular governor in far eastern Russia entered a fourth day. At the weekend, tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets of Khabarovsk some 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow to protest the arrest of regional governor Sergei Furgal in a murder probe.

Напоминаем, это ВЕЧЕР ПОНЕДЕЛЬНИКА pic.twitter.com/Ep2IocuxSX — Штаб Навального в Хабаровске (@teamnavalnykhv) July 13, 2020

Furgal was detained last week, flown to Moscow and is to be held in custody until early September on charges of ordering the killings of businessmen 15 years ago. Large protests were held over the weekend in Khabarovsk and nearby towns, in what observers said were the first such rallies there in recent decades. The protests come after President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for two decades, this month oversaw a constitutional vote that allows him to extend his hold on power until 2036. Furgal, a member of the nationalist LDPR party, won the governor's seat from a representative of the ruling party in 2018. On Monday, rallies resumed in Khabarovsk, which is seven hours ahead of Moscow, though on a smaller scale, local activists said.