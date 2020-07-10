St. Petersburg’s June Deaths Reach Decade High

Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg saw a 10-year spike in deaths in June, official data said Thursday as questions persist over relatively low coronavirus deaths compared to other hard-hit countries.

St. Petersburg, which began gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions in early June, officially confirmed 987 deaths from coronavirus last month.

A total of 7,106 people died in St. Petersburg in June 2020, according to civil registry data — 50% more than the 4,575 deaths registered in June 2019.

It’s also the city’s highest June death toll since 2011.

The St. Petersburg governor’s office attributed the spike to the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in late May and early June.