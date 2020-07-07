Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Space Chief Adviser and Ex-Journalist Detained for Treason

Ivan Safronov. Facebook / isafronov

Police in Moscow have detained the adviser to Russia’s space chief and former journalist Ivan Safronov on suspicion of state treason, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday.

Safronov’s detention comes two months after he became Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin’s adviser. Until May, Safronov had been writing for the independent Kommersant and Vedomosti business dailies for a total of 11 years.

Roscosmos confirmed Safronov’s detention following media reports, saying that the state corporation is assisting in the investigation.

“I.I. Safronov’s detention doesn’t concern the Roscosmos state corporation’s current work,” Roscosmos told the RBC news website.

Authorities suspect Safronov of working in the interests of an unnamed NATO country’s secret services, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

State treason carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Russia.

Safronov was forced to quit Kommersant after 10 years with the newspaper last year after he wrote a story on the impending resignation of Russia’s senate speaker that didn’t bear out.

Safronov then worked for Vedomosti until May, when he quit amid a pro-Kremlin censorship scandal after the paper’s new owners hired a controversial chief editor. The new editor has been accused of altering or deleting articles and opinion pieces about Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, as well as polls showing President Vladimir Putin’s low ratings.

Roscosmos has been plagued by a series of corruption scandals in recent years. A number of prominent Russian scientists and academics have also been jailed on charges of treason.

Read more about: Journalists , Space , Human rights

Read more

Officials react

Putin Ally Says Drugs Case Against Russian Journalist a 'Very Bad Story'

The comments are likely to encourage supporters of Golunov who believe he was framed.
Weighing in

Kremlin Says ‘Errors Are Possible’ in Golunov Case

“Errors can never be ruled out,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the police's handling of the investigative reporter's arrest.
TMI

Russia's Kommersant Faces Fines for Disseminating State Secrets – Reports

A case into “abuse of the freedom of mass media” has been filed against the Kommersant business daily.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.