Russia’s Space Chief Adviser and Ex-Journalist Detained for Treason

Police in Moscow have detained the adviser to Russia’s space chief and former journalist Ivan Safronov on suspicion of state treason, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday.

Safronov’s detention comes two months after he became Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin’s adviser. Until May, Safronov had been writing for the independent Kommersant and Vedomosti business dailies for a total of 11 years.

Roscosmos confirmed Safronov’s detention following media reports, saying that the state corporation is assisting in the investigation.

“I.I. Safronov’s detention doesn’t concern the Roscosmos state corporation’s current work,” Roscosmos told the RBC news website.

Authorities suspect Safronov of working in the interests of an unnamed NATO country’s secret services, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.