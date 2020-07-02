Putin’s WWII and Referendum Holidays Cost Russian Economy More Than $5Bln

Extra public holidays introduced by the Russian government for the delayed Victory Day parade and the constitutional referendum could have cost the Russian economy more than $5 billion, analysts told The Moscow Times. The additional hit from the Kremlin-backed shutdowns comes as Russia’s economy is already set for a sharp recession and two years of lost growth as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Russian lawmakers designated June 24 a special public holiday so parades to mark 75 years since the end of World War II could take place in Moscow and across the country. The set piece event on Red Square was delayed from 9 May — also a public holiday — because of the pandemic. July 1 was also added to Russia’s swelling calendar of public holidays to coincide with the last last day of a week-long nationwide vote on constitutional reforms.

The midweek holidays required swathes of the Russian economy to be ground to a halt, just as Russia had begun to restart following a prolonged shutdown throughout April and May, economists said. Russia is already one of the “world leaders” when it comes to paid holidays, considering both public holidays and paid vacation time, economist Vladimir Miklashevsky told The Moscow Times. “This has been very costly for Russia’s economic growth and the potential growth of citizens’ wealth, as GDP output is halved during a one-day holiday,” he said. Miklashevsky estimated that the cost of each of the additional public holidays could have reached 300 billion rubles in lost output — or more than $8.5 billion across the two days. The impact could be twice as much as a normal public holiday, because the coronavirus pandemic means traditional winners such as restaurants, tourism and entertainment businesses, can’t fully capitalize on a potential boost in consumer spending, he added. Other economists agreed that economic losses from the public holidays could exceed $5 billion. Heli Simola, senior economist at the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT), gave a rough estimate of losses worth 0.4% of Russia’s annual GDP — around $6.8 billion. Dmitry Dolgin, chief Russia economist at ING Bank estimated that around a third of the Russian economy would have been shut down on each of the public holidays, mainly the manufacturing, construction, financial, science and education sectors. “The overall negative effect of the two extra holidays should be around 1.5% of monthly GDP in June and July each — or 0.2-0.3% of annual GDP,” he told The Moscow Times. In dollar terms, that would be equivalent to between $3.4-$5.1 billion.