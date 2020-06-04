Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Massive Siberian Oil Spill Causes $80M in Waterway Damage – Greenpeace

Updated:
Officials say it could take “more than a decade” to restore the local aquatic ecosystem after the 20,000-ton spill. Denis Kozhevnikov / TASS

A massive diesel spill into a Siberian river caused at least 6 billion rubles (more than $76 million) in damages to waterways above the Arctic Circle, Greenpeace Russia said Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a state of emergency Wednesday five days after more than 20,000 metric tons of diesel fuel spilled into rivers near the city of Norilsk. The declaration is needed to bring in federal resources for the cleanup effort.

“Using the environment ministry's methodology for assessing the environmental damage to water bodies, it may amount to 6 billion rubles,” said Greenpeace Russia’s head of energy, Vladimir Chuprov.

“The installed buoys will only help collect a small part of the pollution, leading us to say that nearly all the diesel fuel will remain in the environment,” Chuprov said in a statement.

The estimate does not include damages to soil and the atmosphere from greenhouse gas emissions, the environmental NGO added.

Satellite images after the leak showed crimson water in the Ambarnaya river and nearby residents posted videos on social media of the polluted water. 

Russia’s Federal Inspection Service for Natural Resources Use estimated the overall damage at “several dozen, perhaps hundreds of billions of rubles.”

Russia’s Federal Fisheries Agency forecast that it could take “more than a decade” to restore the local aquatic ecosystem, saying the scale of the damage is underestimated.

Putin on Wednesday lambasted the head of the metals giant Norilsk Nickel subsidiary that owns the power plant, NTEK, after regional officials said the company failed to report the incident. Norilsk Nickel said the tank began leaking last Friday after supporting pillars that had "held it in place for 30 years without difficulty" began to sink.

Norilsk was constructed on permafrost and its infrastructure is threatened by melting ice caused by climate change.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, announced that it launched four criminal probes into the accident and detained an employee of the power plant.

Read more about: Environment , Siberia

Read more

Visa violation

U.S. Journalist Fined for Interviewing Russian Environmental Asylum Seekers

Alina Simone was sued by a local mayor after she was spotted filming residents who had asked Canada's prime minister for asylum.
natural disaster

Heavy Floods Continue in Siberia as Water Rises Above Its Critical Point

The emergency officials say 20 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region were affected by the new wave of floods already.
In flames

Siberian Wildfires Swell to Crimea-Sized Area, Authorities Say Extinguishing Them Is ‘Pointless’

One region's governor has compared the wildfires to a summertime equivalent of winter blizzards.
Siberia

Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal

The cause of death is still a mystery

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.