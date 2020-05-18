Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 290K as New Infections Slow Down

Russia confirmed 8,926 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 290,678.

The latest increase marks a slowdown in new infections after Russia saw more than 10,000 new cases for 11 consecutive days earlier this month.

On Sunday, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said the growth of new coronavirus cases in Russia is stabilizing.

Russia is the second most-affected country in terms of infections and has the world's second-fastest rate of new infections behind the United States.

Over the past 24 hours, 91 people have died, bringing the total toll to 2,722.