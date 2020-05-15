Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Ambulance Crews Vow Hunger Strike Over Putin's Unpaid Virus Bonuses

Thursday marked Putin’s deadline to hand out April bonuses of up to 80,000 rubles ($1,100) to all medics treating Covid-19 patients. Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Ambulance workers in western Siberia have threatened to go on hunger strike if they don’t receive President Vladimir Putin’s promised payouts for working with coronavirus patients.

Thursday marked Putin’s deadline to hand out April bonuses of up to 80,000 rubles ($1,100) to all medics treating Covid-19 patients. Russia’s prime minister acknowledged this week that regional authorities have only paid out 4.5 billion rubles ($57 million) of the 27 billion rubles ($343 million) in funds from the federal government.

But ambulance workers in the Kemerovo region said in a video address to Putin that only those who hospitalize patients with confirmed cases have been paid since.

“All the others were left without money,” the ambulance workers in the town of Anzhero-Sudzhensk almost 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow said.

“If the payments are due, why aren’t they delivered properly? Why do we always have to prove something to everyone?” one worker said.

The ambulance crews also complained of having to reuse protective gowns and sew their own face masks.

They warned they will go on a hunger strike next Monday if they don’t get paid, the Tayga.info news website reported.

Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilev’s social media team said he has received their complaint and is “working on it.” Regional health authorities said the ambulance crews don’t qualify for the bonuses because they don’t deal directly with Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, Putin reiterated his calls to pay medics in full and vowed to return to the issue next week.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition by the Deistviye (Action) union of medical workers demanding full payouts and wider eligibility for the bonuses since it was launched last week.

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections with 262,843 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Read more about: Health , Coronavirus

Read more

hurting wallets

Cheap Ruble Drives Russia’s Drug Prices Up 15% – Kommersant

The 10-15% price increase has also affected the cost of life-saving drugs, the business daily reported.
involuntary participation

Moscow Doctors Forced to Self-Test Risky Malaria Drug for Coronavirus – BBC

Studies warn that hydroxychloroquine can be deadly when combined with other drugs.
WEEKEND PROFILE

Meet the Activist-Doctor Who Has Become the Kremlin’s Loudest Coronavirus Critic

Anastasiya Vasilyeva says she is trying to protect Russia’s first line of defense against the pandemic.
MEDICAL MOBILIZATION

‘Leaning on War-Time History’: Russian Factories Have Switched to Sewing Masks to Combat Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has descended on Russia, factories have set aside their usual work.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.