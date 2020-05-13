Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 240K, Becoming World's 2nd Most-Infected Country

Updated:
Overall, 2,212 people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 10,028 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 242,271.

Russia is now the second most-affected country in terms of infections and has the world's second-fastest rate of new infections behind the United States.

Ninety-six people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 2,212.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 13. MT

The Kremlin this week eased a national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, despite a steady rise in numbers that has brought Russia to second place in a global tally of infections, behind the United States.

A majority of Russia's new cases were registered in the capital, a government virus tally said, where Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has extended a lockdown until the end of May.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Tuesday became the most recent senior figure in government to announce they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He told reporters he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

Despite the steady rise in new cases, Russia's reported mortality rate is significantly lower compared to other European countries hit hard by the pandemic, with 96 new deaths and a total of 2,212 dead from the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Authorities say the low mortality rate is because Russia was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe, moving quickly to isolate travellers and people at risk, convert hospitals for virus patients and launch a vast campaign to test and quarantine those infected.

Officials also credit a widespread testing and tracking effort, saying they have carried out nearly 6 million tests, though critics have cast doubt on the numbers, as Russia uses a different classification method to count the deceased.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

ready or not

Russia Braces for Worst as Coronavirus Spreads to Hinterland

The spread has prompted President Vladimir Putin to warn of "extraordinary" scenarios.
house party

Dance On Your Balcony Like No One’s Watching in Russian Viral Challenge

People across the Russian-speaking world are transforming their balconies into raves while in quarantine.
On the offensive

Chechen Leader Threatens Journalist Who Investigated Region’s Harsh Virus Quarantine

The report said Chechens stopped reporting coronavirus symptoms for fear of being labeled “terrorists.”
full circle

China Tightens Security at Russian Border, Fearing New Coronavirus Wave

A growing number of Chinese nationals have returned from Russia with the virus.

