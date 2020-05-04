News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Doctor down A third Russian doctor has fallen from a hospital window after he filmed a video in which he complained of being forced to work despite contracting coronavirus and facing a shortage of protective equipment.

Alexander Shulepov

Alexander Shulepov, 37, is reportedly in critical condition with a fractured skull in a Voronezh region hospital 500 kilometers south of Moscow. Shulepov filmed a second video retracting his earlier claims two days later. Costly aid Russia has billed the United States $660,000 for its recent coronavirus aid package that included 45 ventilators, gas masks and household cleaning gloves, which Moscow initially referred to as humanitarian aid, according to ABC News. In Italy, where Russia had sent another coronavirus aid package that included military doctors, a pro-Putin lawmaker reportedly received a letter from a Russian colleague calling on the West to lift sanctions amid the global pandemic. Covid in the cabinet Russian construction minister Vladimir Yakushev was hospitalized with coronavirus a day after the prime minister announced he was infected with the contagion.

Vladimir Yakushev Kremlin.ru