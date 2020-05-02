Russian Minister Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Russian construction minister Vladimir Yakushev has been hospitalized with coronavirus, local media said Friday, just a day after the prime minister announced he was infected.

The construction and housing minister's deputy was also infected, the news agency Interfax reported, as Russia has seen a steady increase in infections that have reached the highest levels of government.

"I will receive treatment under the supervision of doctors at one of Moscow's hospitals," Yakushev told Interfax.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Thursday that he was entering self-isolation to protect his colleagues.