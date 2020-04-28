The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow, although Covid-19 patients have been confirmed in every one of Russia's 85 regions and the spread is accelerating outside the capital. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

City officials have warned the capital "will face difficult weeks" ahead.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

City authorities also tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 3 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 3 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.