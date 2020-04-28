Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 90K in Latest One-Day Record Surge

Overall, 867 people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 6,411 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 93,558 and marking a new one-day record increase.

Russia is now the eighth most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China and Iran this week.

In total, 867 people have been killed by the virus in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 28. MT

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow, although Covid-19 patients have been confirmed in every one of Russia's 85 regions and the spread is accelerating outside the capital. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

City officials have warned the capital "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

City authorities also tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 3 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 3 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

