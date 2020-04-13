News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Moscow traffic police have been deployed at all city entry points to control movement and ask drivers why they’re entering the Russian capital during its coronavirus lockdown, according to state media.

Vehicles with license plates from outside Moscow are turned away at the Moscow Ring Road, a motorway known as MKAD that forms the de facto border around the city, other outlets noted.

Moscow introduced a system of digital passes for movement around the city starting this week.

‘Historic’ cut

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the new OPEC+ oil deal Sunday which agreed a historic cut in oil production to boost plummeting prices.

The two leaders agreed on the "great importance of an agreement in the 'OPEC+' format during a phone conversation, said a statement from the Kremlin. Putin, Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman also held a joint phone call, the statement added.

Prison riot

An inmate was found dead Saturday after a riot and a blaze swept through a Russian prison under a coronavirus lockdown in eastern Siberia, authorities said.