News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Oil wars

Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, voicing readiness to discuss "a reduction in the volume of about 10 million barrels a day."

Russia would only cut 1 million barrels a day if the U.S. joins the cuts, Bloomberg cited four industry sources as saying a day later.

Hospital fire

One person died when a fire tore through workers' tents at the construction site of a new hospital for coronavirus patients outside Moscow, officials said Sunday.

More than 3,000 builders are involved in the 500-bed hospital. Moscow city authorities have been rushing to construct a medical facility for coronavirus patients styled on a hospital built in China in record time.

Covid blessing

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church blessed Moscow on Friday to ward off the coronavirus, circling the city in a motorcade with a holy icon and reciting prayers.

Patriarch Kirill, 73, said a prayer to ward off the pandemic and appealed to "believers, while in their homes, to pray together" with him against the coronavirus, a statement on his website said.