Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Orthodox Motorcade in Moscow Wards Off Virus With Holy Icon and Prayers

By AFP
Patriarch Kirill leads a service at the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo in Moscow. Gavriil Grigorov / TASS

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church blessed Moscow on Friday to ward off the coronavirus, circling the city in a motorcade with a holy icon and reciting prayers.

Patriarch Kirill's convoy took a main highway around the Russian capital which is under strict lockdown measures and passed near the Kremlin walls, an AFP photographer reported. 

A live broadcast on the SPAS religious television channel showed the patriarch's van with tinted windows escorted by other vehicles with flashing emergency beacons. 

Patriarch Kirill, 73, said a prayer to ward off the pandemic and appealed to "believers, while in their homes, to pray together" with him against the coronavirus, a statement on his website said. 

Health officials have confirmed 4,149 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, according to the latest figures published Friday. 

To curb the spread of Covid-19, President Vladimir Putin has declared April a non-working month when Russians will still receive their salaries.

Most of Russia's regions have implemented self-isolation measures and closed non-essential businesses including restaurants and cafes. 

At the beginning of coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Orthodox Church spoke out against the closure of church, but Patriarch Kirill has recently told belivers to pray from home.

The Russian Orthodox Church — a close ally of the Kremlin — has more than 150 million followers, mostly in the former Soviet Union.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Religion

Read more

HOLY RISK

Russia’s Orthodox Church Sticks to Its Traditions Despite Coronavirus Threat

As institutions across Russia close down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Church sees closing its doors as a last resort.
View from above

Virus Situation in Russia 'Under Control,' Putin Says

The Kremlin has denied reports that Putin was preparing an address to the nation about the coronavirus.
look but don't kiss

Coronavirus Alert: Russian Cossacks Told Not to Kiss Orthodox Icons

The order was prompted by reports about the health of Pope Francis, who said he had a cold.
Religion

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.