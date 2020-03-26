Russia’s Orthodox Church Sticks to Its Traditions Despite Coronavirus Threat

On a quiet Saturday outside service hours, worshippers walk with reverence through the shadowy interior of Moscow’s Yekhovo Cathedral, crossing themselves repeatedly in front of the rows of icons adorning the gilded walls. And then, in accordance with Orthodox practice, they end their silent prayers by touching their lips to the sacred pictures. Nearly all of them are elderly, one of the most at-risk groups for the coronavirus that has swept the globe. Many of them believe that God, unlike the virus, will show mercy. “The churches must not be closed. God sees all and will protect worshippers. In Italy the Vatican closed, and you see what happened there,” said Irina, a 59-year-old pensioner, pausing during a walk in Moscow’s Petrovsky Park this week. As panic over the pandemic that has killed 21,000 has intensified — and churches worldwide have shut their doors to prevent its spread — the Russian Orthodox Church and its 164 million worshippers have been slow to change their ways. Despite medical experts’ warnings that the coronavirus can be transmitted by saliva and survive on surfaces for days, thousands of worshippers lined up at Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg this month to kiss a holy relic with no form of sanitation except the occasional wipe with a rag. In the city of Kazan on March 15, video showed an Orthodox priest continuing to use a single spoon to serve communion wine to worshippers.

A man kisses an Orthodox icon in the Vysoko-Petrovsky Monastery in central Moscow. A worker sped around the cathedral to disinfect the icons about once every hour. Sonia Kopelev / MT

This seeming recklessness stems from a mindset within the Russian Orthodox Church — and in other Eastern Orthodox branches — that believes faith in God will protect the devout from illness. On Sunday, a video of popular priest Andrei Tkachev entertaining his congregation by entering church to deliver his sermon wearing a gas mask prompted an outcry. “Turn off the television and there will be no coronavirus,” he told them. The video was later removed by the pro-Kremlin journalist who first posted it to Instagram. Despite the indifference toward infection, the Church last week took some action by distributing sanitary rules to ensure people can continue to worship while minimizing the risk of transmission. The list forbids worshippers from kissing the cross, the communion chalice or the priest’s hand during liturgies. It also calls for disinfection of the communion spoon after each use and the use of Q-tips to anoint parishioners. Worshippers will still be able to kiss icons, but churches are ordered to disinfect the icons between each use. “If the virus spreads and the number of infections grows, if new orders from the authorities appear regarding the fight against coronavirus, the Church will respond to them,” said Metropolitan Hilarion, the head of the Church’s public relations department. “This applies both to the Church as a whole and to individual dioceses.” Days after they were announced, it appears that some of the guidelines are not as binding as they may seem, with each diocese able to decide how strictly it wants to adhere to them. None of the churches visited by The Moscow Times gave visible notice to worshippers that they should exercise caution during prayer. There was also no apparent standard in place for disinfecting icons. Only one of the churches said it had started disinfecting icons after each use due to the coronavirus. At another, an attendant hurriedly sprayed and wiped down the icons every hour or so. “Some of these things cannot be stopped,” Hieromonk Konstantin, a priest at the Vysoko-Petrovsky Monastery in central Moscow, told The Moscow Times. “I’m not saying you cannot become ill from kissing the icons — you can. We have taken away many of the icons and try to disinfect the others as much as possible. But you can’t stop a person if they really want to do that.” Hieromonk Konstantin said the monastery’s parishioners have shown mixed responses to the changes in their weekly services, which strictly follow the Church's official guidelines. “The older people are surprised and they register a certain degree of dissatisfaction with certain things. But I don’t think they really realize the depth of the crisis,” he said. “Here in Moscow it’s easy not to realize it because everything is running. We’re not in lockdown — yet.” While the Russian government has shut down cultural venues, sporting events and all gatherings with more than 50 attendees to prevent the virus’ spread, it has largely given the Russian Orthodox Church free rein to operate as usual, apart from orders to start restricting attendance. The Church says it has no plans to suspend its services even as the spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church has advised branches worldwide to do so. On Thursday, the Church said its Moscow services will continue as usual despite the mayor's advice to the public to avoid church. It has, however, said it will work to limit the sizes of its services.

A worker disinfects an icon with an alcohol solution in the Church of St. Alexis in Rogozhskaya Sloboda. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency