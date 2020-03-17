Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Ally to Sue U.S. for $50Bln Over 'Wrongful Persecution'

By AFP
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Michael Metzel / TASS

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who says he was "wrongfully persecuted" by the US, which claimed he meddled in 2016 elections, vowed Tuesday to sue Washington for $50 billion in damages.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rich Russian businessman dubbed "Putin's chef," made the announcement after the U.S. Justice Department on Monday abruptly dropped charges against his company Concord.

Prosecutors had accused Concord of being behind a campaign to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

This development meant that allegations like "Prigozhin meddled in a U.S. presidential election" or "Russia meddled in a U.S. presidential election" were "lies and fiction", the secretive businessman said. 

Concord was preparing a lawsuit for "wrongful persecution," Prigozhin said in a statement, adding he would seek $50 billion in damages.

The U.S. authorities had dropped the case because they were scared of bad "publicity and a fair trial," he added.

The U.S. Justice Department announced late on Monday it was withdrawing the eight-count indictment of Concord Management and Consulting, just weeks before the trial was due to begin. 

Concord, which funds the St. Petersburg-based troll factory known as the Internet Research Agency, was named in an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three companies.

It was one of the major outcomes of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

The U.S. government concluded that further proceedings against Concord "promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation's security," said the Justice Department.

The Internet Research Agency, Mueller charged, actively pumped disinformation, memes and fake news into social media via false accounts to influence U.S. voters and tilt the election to help Trump.

Like Mueller, U.S. intelligence chiefs concluded that the Concord-run operation was one half of a sweeping campaign overseen by Putin to help Trump and hurt his rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The other half was hacking by Russian intelligence.

Russia's military intelligence agency GRU figured heavily in the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, which concluded that Russia hacked the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Trump.

Read more about: Putin , U.S.

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”
Secrets don't make friends

Trump-Putin Phone Calls Can Only Be Disclosed With Russian Consent, Kremlin Says

Congress is determined to get access to Trump's calls, citing national security concerns.
arms control

Russia Will Develop New Nuclear Missiles if Washington Does, Putin Says

Putin blamed the U.S. for the demise of the treaty, but said it was essential for Moscow and Washington to resume arms control talks.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Russiagate Is Deader Than Ever

A judge has ruled it was actually fine to publish material stolen by the Russian intelligence — even if the Trump campaign had done it.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.