Moscow Coronavirus Patient Escapes Hospital Quarantine

Updated:
Moscow has placed people suspected of having coronavirus in the Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 1 in Kommunarka. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

A Russian patient has escaped from coronavirus quarantine near Moscow, the hospital’s head physician said Monday.

Physician Denis Protsenko, who didn’t specify whether the patient had tested positive for coronavirus or not, called the escape an example of “ignorant behavior” by those “who do not understand the situation and the danger of spreading Covid-19 in the city.”

Moscow has placed people suspected of having coronavirus in the Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 1 in Kommunarka, a town in the Moscow suburbs. Protsenko said the hospital has contacted the police to find the escaped patient. 

The woman has been detained and returned to the hospital after police found her at her home, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a law enforcement source.

On Sunday, Protsenko said that 312 patients were under his care, 17 of whom had tested positive for coronavirus.

Last month, three people escaped from their coronavirus quarantine in a St. Petersburg hospital, citing poor conditions and a fear of being infected by other patients.

Russia has ordered people returning from high-risk countries to self-isolate for two weeks. Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus are transferred to hospital quarantine.

