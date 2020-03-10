Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Stock Market Plunges, Oil Shares Hit Hard

Shares fall 10% following global ‘Black Monday’ on financial markets.

The Russian ruble fell to a four-year low over the weekend as oil prices collapsed. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The Russian stock market plunged 10% on opening Tuesday morning, following the rout on global financial markets Monday.

Russia’s oil companies were hit hardest, with giants Rosneft and Lukoil leading the loserboard with falls of more than 10%.

The fall appeared softer than traders had been anticipating, however, as the MOEX Index of leading Russian shares came back slightly to stand down around 7.5% by mid-morning in Moscow, and emergency measures such as a complete halt to trading were not required.

The drop took the market to its lowest level in 10 months, wiping out gains which had seen Russia crowned one of the best performing stock markets of 2019.

Investors had been anticipating a volatile start to the trading week as the Russian stock market opened after a public holiday. The share prices of Russian firms listed in London crashed 20% on Monday, while global markets in Europe, Asia and the U.S. saw some of the worst days in their histories.

“There is no doubt that the opening will be painful and bloody,” said Vyacheslav Smolyaninov, chief strategist at BCS Global Markets, before the trading got underway, while the Moscow Exchange issued a number of statements warning of expected volatility and explaining how their circuit breaker mechanisms work — the levels at which share trading is halted due to extreme price falls.

The RTS Index, which is denominated in U.S. dollars was down 13%, reflecting the ruble’s weakening against the dollar over the weekend as the price of oil crashed following the collapse of the production pact between Russia and OPEC. 

The ruble saw a partial recovery Tuesday from its four-year low, pushed higher as the price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose 5%.

Read more about: Stock Market , Economy , Ruble , Oil

Read more

DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Russian Ruble Plummets Amid Oil Market Chaos

The ruble hit a four-year low against the U.S. dollar as oil prices crashed 30% overnight.
McINFLATION

30 Years of Big Mac Prices Shine Light on Russia’s Economy

From the most expensive burger in the world to the cheapest: What do Big Mac prices tell us about the Russian economy?
Lost Growth

Impact of Sanctions on Russia's GDP Less Severe Than Low Oil Prices - IMF

The fall in oil prices cost the country on average $48.75 billion in lost economic growth per year.
Oil

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.