Russian Stock Market Plunges, Oil Shares Hit Hard

The Russian stock market plunged 10% on opening Tuesday morning, following the rout on global financial markets Monday.

Russia’s oil companies were hit hardest, with giants Rosneft and Lukoil leading the loserboard with falls of more than 10%.

The fall appeared softer than traders had been anticipating, however, as the MOEX Index of leading Russian shares came back slightly to stand down around 7.5% by mid-morning in Moscow, and emergency measures such as a complete halt to trading were not required.

The drop took the market to its lowest level in 10 months, wiping out gains which had seen Russia crowned one of the best performing stock markets of 2019.