MH17 Trial Updates: March 9

Updated:
The scene outside the court before the start of the trial. AP

SCHIPOL, The Netherlands — A court in the Netherlands is conducting a landmark hearing to try to determine criminal responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 six years ago.

Below are the latest updates from the MH17 trial:

March 9

— Head judge Hendrik Steenhuis has opened the MH17 process and is now giving an introduction. The trial will be held in Dutch with simultaneous English translation, but there will be no translation into Russian language. 

“Many have longed for this process for a long time,” Steenhuis said

The defendants, who are still at large, face charges of murder, obtaining a missile launcher and shooting down the jetliner as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew. The four suspects are not expected to appear in court. This morning, BBC Russia reported that one of the suspects, Oleg Pulatov, has agreed to testify by video link. Pulatov is also the sole suspect who has asked to be  represented in court.

