Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Freediving Legend’s Son Breaks Under-Ice World Record

Andrei Alexei Molchanov swam for 180 meters beneath the ice in a Moscow region quarry. Yevgenia Kirpichenkova

Russian freediver Alexei Molchanov has broken the world record for the longest freedive under ice, holding his breath and swimming for 180 meters in a Moscow region quarry, according to a press release Tuesday.

Molchanov beat the previous record held by French freediver Arthur Guérin-Boëri, who swam for 175 meters in 2017. Organizers underscored the difficulty of ice swimming due to the body’s natural instinct to breathe in cold water and the inability to resurface before reaching the next ice hole.

Andrei Molchanov Yevgenia Kirpichenkova

“I know how few athletes remain in [under-ice freediving], so it was especially interesting for me to try my hand here,” Molchanov said.

Molchanov dedicated his feat to his mother, the freediving legend Natalia Molchanova who mysteriously vanished while diving in Spain in 2015. 

“It’s not just a job or a hobby for me, but a life’s work, a tribute to the boundless love and respect for my mother, a memory of her invaluable contribution to our common cause,” Molchanov said.

Andrei Molchanov Yevgenia Kirpichenkova

His record-setting freedive was registered by an arbiter from an international freediving federation, according to the state-run TASS news agency. It will take an unspecified amount of time to process the record, it reported.

Molchanov completed the record-setting freedive on the eve of a feature film based on Molchanova’s life. The film, on which Molchanov has a consulting credit, premieres on March 5.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

Anti-doping

Athletes Caught Doping in Russia to Face Fines Under New Bill

Under the law, the use of performance-enhancing drugs would carry a 50,000 ruble fine.
sweaty snow

Hardy Runners Race for Glory on Russia's Lake Baikal

Last weekend, the toughest of the tough tied their shoelaces to take part in a freezing race across the world's deepest lake.
Fiery support

Zenit Football Fans Blow Up Social Media With Incredible Pre-Game Flare Performance

Zenit went on to win the game 3-1 against Turkey's Fenerbahce S.C.
RT

Mourinho Rejoins Kremlin-Run RT for Champions League

“I’m going to talk about football on RT. What else did you think I was going to do?” Mourinho said in a promo.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.