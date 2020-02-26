Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Partially Suspends South Korea Flights, Iranian Visas Over Coronavirus

Russia has been taking steps to protect itself from the spreading coronavirus. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday Moscow would suspend flights between Russia and South Korea from March 1 over coronavirus fears, except those operated by Aeroflot and Aurora.

Golikova said Russia would also stop issuing visas to some Iranian citizens from Feb. 28 and was advising Russians against travelling to Italy.

Flights arriving from South Korea and Iran would be received at a dedicated terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, she said.

Other restrictions related to the outbreak which have been previously announced, would be extended by one month to April 1, Golikova said.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

'excessive measures'

China to Russia: End Discriminatory Coronavirus Measures Against Chinese

The Chinese Embassy deplored what it called the "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on Moscow public transport.
musical healthcare

Russian TV Hosts Combat Coronavirus With The Power of Song

“We defeated the Nazis, we will also defeat this beast!” they sing.
containing the spread

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition in Mass Coronavirus Quarantine

“Any person arriving from China must not leave their home or hotel for two weeks,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
coronavirus infection

Russia Discharges Second Chinese Man to Recover From Coronavirus

He was the second of Russia's two confirmed cases of coronavirus to recover.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.