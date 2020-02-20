Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Black Smog Raises Siberian City’s Alarms

Krasnoyarsk, a city 4,100 kilometers east of Moscow, regularly appears near the top of Russia’s annual air pollution rankings. Marco Fieber / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Smog-plagued Krasnoyarsk declared its second weather emergency in two months Friday as the Siberian city continues to reel from air pollution.

Some 4,100 kilometers east of Moscow, Krasnoyarsk regularly appears near the top of Russia’s annual air pollution rankings. The city’s authorities have regularly declared smog emergencies — measures that include advising residents to leave — in the past decade, with states of emergency sometimes in place for up to two months in a given year.

Smog hangs over low-lying Krasnoyarsk because there’s no wind to blow away smog particles from the local coal-fired plant and other pollutants, Russia’s Hydrometeorology Center says.

On Monday, it was reported that Krasnoyarsk briefly topped the independent air quality monitor AirVisual’s list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Environmental activists have announced a citywide rally against industrial pollution to take place on March 29. 

Popular blogger Alexander Gorbunov, whose frank and foul-mouthed posts have earned him millions of social media followers, wrote: “My DMs are full of photos and videos from Krasnoyarsk.”

“People are writing that they’re choking from chemical smog and no one cares,” Gorbunov, who goes by the pen name StalinGulag, wrote Thursday.

Read more about: Environment , Siberia

Read more

Visa violation

U.S. Journalist Fined for Interviewing Russian Environmental Asylum Seekers

Alina Simone was sued by a local mayor after she was spotted filming residents who had asked Canada's prime minister for asylum.
make it rain

Shamans Summon Rains to Put Out Siberian Wildfires

Buddhist monks have also pledged to summon rains if their Instagram followers provide “the exact coordinates and place names” of the fires.
Fanned flames

Wildfires Engulf Siberia, Sparking Online Pleas for Help

“I’m tired of not seeing the sun anymore and not being able to breathe,” one user tweeted.
Siberia

Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal

The cause of death is still a mystery

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.