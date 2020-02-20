Two Russian citizens from a quarantined cruise ship have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected Russian nationals to three, Russia's Embassy in Japan said Thursday.

One Russian passenger of the Diamond Princess liner has been hospitalized on suspicion of contracting the virus, the embassy said Tuesday. More than 620 passengers have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb. 3 with about 3,700 people on board.

"As a result of a check conducted by Japanese doctors, two more Russian citizens were diagnosed with coronavirus," the Russian Embassy said in an online statement.

"The Russians feel normal. The disease isn't showing any severe symptoms," it said, adding that the passengers will be hospitalized soon.