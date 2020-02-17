Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Priest Under Fire for Calling Common-Law Wives ‘Prostitutes’

Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov has raised eyebrows in the past for calling abortions “worse than the Holocaust” and comparing young men to “scrawny chickens.” Anvir Galeyev / TASS

An outspoken Russian priest has sparked public ire for comparing common-law wives to “prostitutes.”

Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov, who has raised eyebrows in the past for calling abortions “worse than the Holocaust” and comparing today's young men to “scrawny chickens,” said recently that Russian women “don’t know what marriage is.”

“They don’t want to say ‘I’m a free prostitute,’ so they say ‘I’m in a civil marriage’,” Smirnov said.

“No, you just provide services for free, but no one considers you a wife,” he said at an Orthodox community meeting published online last week.

Irina Kirkora, the deputy head of President Vladimir Putin’s human rights commission, criticized Smirnov’s remarks as “humiliating and offensive.” 

“Can we call men who live in a civil union something too?” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the Russian Orthodox Church facetiously.

Margarita Simonyan, the chief editor of the Kremlin-funded RT network, brought up her own common-law family as a counterexample to the archpriest’s comments.

The Russian Orthodox Church called Smirnov’s remarks “an unsuccessful trolling attempt.”

Smirnov heads a patriarchal commission for children’s and mothers’ rights.

His remarks come amid proposals to add a line to Russia’s Constitution defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Commenting on the proposed changes, Putin vowed not to legalize gay marriage as long as he was in the Kremlin. 

Putin has closely aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church and sought to distance Russia from liberal Western values during his two decades in power.

Read more about: Religion , Women

Read more

Religion

Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine

“If a single drop of blood is shed in Ukraine, then the guilt and responsibility for that drop of blood will be entirely on Constantinople," a spokesman...
Religion

Dozens of Muslims Detained After Friday Prayers Near Moscow, Reports Say

Worshippers said they encountered masked men in uniforms as they filed out of a mosque north of Moscow.
Religion

Explosives Seized From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, Investigators Claim

"Two grenades and a landmine were seized during searches," investigators said.
Facebook

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.