Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Simplifies Foreign Students' Work Rights

Russia is the world’s seventh-most-popular destination for international students. Donat Sorokin / TASS

Foreign students will be able to work without obtaining a permit while studying in Russia under a new law President Vladimir Putin signed Thursday.

Currently, international students are only allowed to work without a permit if the job is at their state-accredited university and they work in their free time or during the holidays.

Foreign students will be allowed to find employment based on a reduced list of required documents, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported. They won’t be subject to work-permit quotas as a result.

The employment contracts are subject to termination at the end of their studies.

The new law easing current work-permit requirements for students comes into effect within 180 days of Putin’s signing, or Aug. 4.

Education professionals expect the simplified rules to reduce dropout rates over an inability to afford tuition fees and living expenses, the Professionals in International Education (PIE) website reported last fall when the legislation was introduced.

Russia is the world’s seventh-most-popular destination for international students, according to PIE.

The Institute for International Education estimated the number of international students in Russia, including those from China and India, at almost 335,000 in 2019.

Read more about: Education

Read more

Education

Nearly Half of Russian Math Teachers Flunk State Math Test

Some 22,000 teachers took part in the voluntary anonymous exam across Russia.
Education

Putin Establishes Foundation to Preserve Russia’s Native Languages

The decree says native languages are part of "Russia’s national treasure and historical and cultural heritage.”
Education

Moscow University Granted License to Use Psychoactive Plants for Research

The decree signed by Medvedev will allow MSU to use narcotic and psychotropic substances for scientific and educational purposes.
Education

Education Watchdog Revokes License of Top Russian University

A state education watchdog has revoked the accreditation of a prestigious Russian private university in what critics fear could further erode independent...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.