Russia’s Advanced Su-35S Fighter Flight Shown on Video

The Russian Defense Ministry’s news channel has shown video of its Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet in flight Wednesday.
The Zvezda news channel said it was the western military district’s first batch of Su-35S jets, which it received in the fall of 2019. Russia’s Aerospace Forces field more than 60 Su-35S multipurpose fighters.
The letter “S” traditionally signifies a version of the Su-35 jet designated for the Russian Defense Ministry.
The minute-long video showed three takeoffs from a landing strip in northwestern Russia’s republic of Karelia, but no landings.
Zvezda previously reported that the western military district’s first drills involving the newly received Su-35S were scheduled for Feb. 4-6.