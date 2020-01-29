Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Advanced Su-35S Fighter Flight Shown on Video

Updated:
The Zvezda news channel said it was the western military district’s first batch of Su-35S jets. Vitaly V. Kuzmin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Russian Defense Ministry’s news channel has shown video of its Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet in flight Wednesday.

The Zvezda news channel said it was the western military district’s first batch of Su-35S jets, which it received in the fall of 2019. Russia’s Aerospace Forces field more than 60 Su-35S multipurpose fighters.

The letter “S” traditionally signifies a version of the Su-35 jet designated for the Russian Defense Ministry.

The minute-long video showed three takeoffs from a landing strip in northwestern Russia’s republic of Karelia, but no landings.

Zvezda previously reported that the western military district’s first drills involving the newly received Su-35S were scheduled for Feb. 4-6.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

Naval upgrade

Putin Unveils World's Longest Nuclear Submarine at Shipyard Ceremony

The submarine will be able to carry six underwater “Poseidon” drones.
Be prepared

Russia’s Fast-Growing ‘Youth Army’ Aims to Breed Loyalty to the Fatherland

The military-patriotic youth movement has almost half a million members.
Nuclear upgrade

Russia's Hypersonic Ballistic Missile and Laser System in Final Tests, Putin Says

Moscow says the ICBM can get through the United States’ defense shield and is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas.
Port call

Russian Warships Arrive in Philippines as Manila Distances Itself From U.S.

The Russian visit comes in the middle of U.S.-Philippine military drills involving 7,500 troops.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.