News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

A U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges for having cannabis in her luggage during an airport layover has asked for a pardon, Interfax reported , citing a statement from her lawyers.

The Kremlin said earlier that it was impossible for Naama Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one. Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar, who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offenses in October.

Virus evacuations

Russia is consulting with China about possibly evacuating Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei province, the center of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, the state-run RIA news agency cited the Russian Embassy in Beijing as saying.

No Russians have yet been infected with the new coronavirus, RIA quoted the embassy's press attache in China as saying.

Protest review

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s Prosecutor General to investigate whether the guilty verdict for Moscow protester Konstantin Kotov was lawful, the Kremlin said.