Russia in Talks With China to Help its Citizens Leave Wuhan

By Reuters
Flights to Moscow from Wuhan had been suspended Friday as officials attempt to contain the virus. AP Photo/ Vincent Thian

Russia is consulting with China about possibly evacuating Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei province, the center of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, the RIA news agency cited the Russian embassy as saying on Saturday.

There are no Russians infected with the new coronavirus, RIA quoted the embassy's press attache in China as saying. 

Flights to Moscow from the Chinese city of Wuhan had been suspended Friday over fears about the spread of a previously unknown coronavirus strain, Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

