Australian Wildlife Finds Sanctuary on Russian Migrant’s Farm

A Russian migrant who has lived in Australia for 30 years is documenting how surviving animals find sanctuary on his property as bushfires continue to devastate their habitat.

The death toll from southeastern Australia's bushfires stood at 33 people Friday. The fires have also killed millions of creatures, razed thousands of homes and destroyed an area about a third the size of Germany since September, according to Reuters.

“I deliver humanitarian aid to wombats, kangaroos and all the animals that come to me,” video blogger and tour operator Vladimir Balashov said in a Facebook post Thursday.