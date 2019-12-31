Russia, Ukraine Clinch Final Deal on Gas Transit to Europe

Russian and Ukrainian companies signed a final five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday night.

The deal, which came just 24 hours before the current agreement expires on Tuesday, averted a potential Russian gas-flow interruption to Europe and helped Moscow avoid another blow to its reputation as a long-term energy supplier after Russian oil exports to Europe were contaminated earlier this year.

It was signed after five days of painstaking talks and followed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy earlier this month in Paris.

"After five days of uninterrupted bilateral talks in Vienna, the final decisions have been made and final agreements have been reached," Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said in a statement.

"The (signed) documents are effective as of today and provide for Russian gas transit via Ukraine after Dec. 31 2019."

Zelenskiy, fresh from a large-scale prisoner swap with rebel-held regions of Ukraine on Sunday, welcomed the deal, saying it could be prolonged by 10 more years.

"Europe knows, we won't fail it in terms of energy security," he said on his Facebook account. He said Ukraine would get at least $7 billion during the five years of the deal.

The European Union was worried that Russian supplies through Ukraine could be suspended if the current deal expired without a new agreement in place.