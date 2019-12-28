Over 230,000 People Flee Idlib in Two-Week Russian-Backed Offensive

The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the exodus had taken place between Dec. 12 and 25.

Most people had fled the city of Maarat al-Numan, towns and villages in southern Idlib province, Idlib city, and camps along the Syrian-Turkish border, OCHA said.

"With the latest escalation of violence in northwest Syria, civilians in Idlib governorate are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities," it said.

OCHA said Maarat al-Numan and the surrounding countryside "are reportedly almost empty".

Syrian forces are advancing on Maarat al-Numan.

Thousands of families were also reported to be too frightened to move, fearing air strikes and shelling.

Abu al-Majd Nasser, who fled to the border with his family from the town of Telmanas, said Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to kill every Syrian who opposes the regime".