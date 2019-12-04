Defected Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker Resettles in Germany

A former pro-Kremlin lawmaker who voted for a law banning U.S. citizens from adopting Russian children has resettled in Germany, the country’s Süddeutsche Zeitung daily reported Monday. Robert Schlegel supported the adoption ban, tried to push through a “fake news” bill, co-authored Russia’s “Google tax” and boasted about a 2007 cyberattack that crippled neighboring Estonia’s networks. He had also been a member of Nashi, a now-defunct patriotic youth group that Western critics likened to the Soviet Komsomol and the Hitler Youth.

Schlegel told Süddeutsche Zeitung, which reported that he received German citizenship this spring under a resettlement program for ethnic Germans, that he was "disappointed in politics" and his views have "changed a lot." "I want my children to grow up in Germany, as part of the culture and people they belong to," he was quoted as saying. Since resettling, Schlegel reportedly worked as a director for strategic projects and operations at the Swiss cyber protection company Acronis’ Munich office.