Russia Refused Dutch Request to Hand Over MH17 Suspect, Investigation Says

Russia has refused a Dutch request to hand over a suspect in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in violation of European law, prosecutors said on Monday.

Volodymyr Tsemakh, a Ukrainian national, had been identified as a suspect by the Netherlands, which is leading an investigation into the disaster on July 17, 2014 which killed all 298 people onboard. Two-thirds of the passengers were Dutch.

MH17 was shot out of the sky over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Investigators say the missile that hit the airline came from a launcher transported from a Russian military base in Kursk, just across the border.

Moscow denies wrongdoing.

Tsemakh is sought by the Netherlands as a suspect, but is not among four men - three Russians and a Ukrainian - who will go on trial in absentia in a Dutch court in March for murder over the downing of the aircraft.