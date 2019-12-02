News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Dagger test The Russian military carried out a test of the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile in the Russian Arctic earlier this month, the state-run TASS new agency reported Saturday, citing two military sources. The missile was fired from a MiG-31K interceptor jet.

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed the Kinzhal's existence in March 2018 along with other missile systems he touted as unbeatable, describing how it could evade any enemy defenses. ‘Sent candy’ Russian airstrikes on displacement camps killed 40 and 19 people in northwestern Syria on July 22 and Aug. 16, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The airstrikes on Maarat al-Numan begin at 8:35am, when we hear Russian Pilot 17 say on a radio intercept that he has "sent candy," confirming his first attack, and that he will return for another strike. pic.twitter.com/z7ad2NYU8c — Evan Hill (@evanchill) December 1, 2019

The publication said it was able to implicate Russia for the deadly strike in the town of Hass through witness accounts, metadata from the attack footage and Russian Aerospace Forces’ radio transmissions. Bus tragedy Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's Far East on Sunday and plunged into a river, the Zabaikalsky region’s local government said. Doctors’ strike Medical professionals in 20 Russian cities including Moscow held single-person pickets against staff cuts and streamlining, the Doctors Alliance organization told the RBC news website Saturday.

Sergei Ukhov / perm.aif.ru

The strikes were staged two days after the death of a one-year-old patient who was discharged after the firing of one of Russia’s few surgeons who perform kidney transplants on children under 10 kilograms. Money throne Russian pop artist Alexei Sergiyenko and Russian entrepreneur Igor Rybakov offered visitors of Moscow’s Art Residence that chance to sit on wads of cash for a chance to "feel the energy of money" and inspire them to earn more.

Автор портрета Путина с собакой поп-арт-художник Алексей Сергиенко создал стеклянный трон с миллионом долларов внутри, который планирует повезти по регионам России. Мы пообщались с создателями объекта и попробовали ощутить энергию миллиона долларовhttps://t.co/MzpckkGgBx pic.twitter.com/1KTzaROhwX — The Village Екб (@thevillageekb) December 1, 2019

The piece, a tightly secured "X10 Money Throne" artwork, comprises $1 million in cash sandwiched between 7-centimeter layers of bulletproof glass in the shape of a throne. Midnight train A mysterious train carriage appeared outside St. Petersburg with windows painted red and the inside decorated with posters listing terrorist attacks committed in Russia between 1999 and 2017.

47news.ru