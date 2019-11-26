Moldova, Eyeing Russia Loan, May 'Pause' Cooperation With IMF, PM Says

Moldova's new prime minister on Tuesday raised the possibility of a "pause" in its cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, a day after he said his ex-Soviet republic was negotiating a $500 million loan with Russia.

Ion Chicu's comments and actions, including a trip to Moscow last week, suggest a likely pivot back towards Russia after Moldova's previous pro-Western government was felled by a no-confidence vote on Nov. 12, just five months after it took power promising to fight corruption.

Chicu's minority Socialist government wants to raise pensions and salaries ahead of a presidential election next year. President Igor Dodon is a former Socialist Party leader and also a strong supporter of closer ties with Moscow.

"We consider any cooperation with external partners through the prism of Moldova's national interests. We are committed to investing a significant amount of money in the social sphere," Chicu told N4 television channel.