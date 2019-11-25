News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Loudmouths and opportunists’

President Vladimir Putin warned party faithful that “loudmouths and opportunists” could betray both Russia and the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, and urged them to “rankle and agitate” local officials into action.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who launched United Russia’s campaign for the 2021 State Duma elections at the party’s congress Saturday, echoed Putin’s remarks. “The cost of mistakes is too high to afford,” Medvedev told members of the party reeling from declining polling numbers.

Spies in Catalonia

Spain has arrested a Russian and a Ukrainian national on suspicion of espionage, the El Mundo newspaper reported Saturday.

Police reportedly found an M-75 grenade “in mint condition” when the two men were arrested in Catalonia on Oct. 4. The suspects are reportedly linked to an alleged senior Russian military intelligence official who Spanish officials named in their investigation into Catalonia’s 2017 independence referendum.

Wagner scrutiny

A second man believed to be one of several Russian speakers who filmed themselves beheading and setting fire to a purported Syrian army defector in 2017 teaches patriotism courses to Russian schoolchildren, the news website Fontanka reported.