Gazprom in $3Bln Share Sale to Mystery Buyer

State-backed gas giant expected to sell $3 billion of discounted shares to a single, unknown buyer.

Gazprom is Russia's most valuable company, with a market capitalization of almost $100 billion. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian gas goliath Gazprom is set to rake in $3 billion Friday selling shares to an unknown mystery buyer in an unconventional share deal.

Gazprom will sell 3.6% of its own shares in a 188 billion ruble ($3 billion) deal, completing a share-offloading program announced in the summer by CEO Alexey Miller, the firm confirmed in submissions to the Moscow stock exchange.

Almost 500 investors applied to purchase the shares during a seven-hour window for bids Thursday. The sale concerns Gazprom’s so-called “quasi-Treasury” shares, which do not qualify for dividend payments.

Gazprom confirmed the shares will be sold at 220 rubles a piece — a 13.2% discount on Thursday’s closing market price.

Market experts told Russian news site The Bell that Gazprom likely already had a favored buyer lined-up. “There is no doubt about it,” one broker said. “The sale is focused on a single buyer.”

Bloomberg and Russian business paper RBC reported that a similar sale of Gazprom shares in July that raised $2.2 billion went to a firm connected to oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, President Vladmir Putin’s former judo training partner. Rotenberg, whose firms have been long-time contractors for Gazprom, denied he was behind the purchase.

Regarding the fresh sale, one analyst told The Bell: “The market is again talking about Rotenberg” while another said it was “100% an inside deal.”

The transaction will be completed through the Moscow Exchange Friday. The speed of the secondary sale further suggests Gazprom already has an “anchor investor” lined-up, Alexander Losev, general director of Sputnik Capital Management said.

Gazprom hinted at a future share sale on Wednesday, launched the transaction on Thursday — giving investors only seven hours to lodge purchase applications during Moscow trading hours — and will complete the $3 billion sale Friday. 

“As in July, there was no pre-marketing or large-scale distribution of information to a wide range of investors,” Losev said. “Therefore, we can conclude that there are anchor investors and the rest have little chance.”

Gazprom shares have rallied by two-thirds this year, as the company hiked its planned dividend payments and reported growth in profits.

