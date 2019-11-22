Gazprom in $3Bln Share Sale to Mystery Buyer

Russian gas goliath Gazprom is set to rake in $3 billion Friday selling shares to an unknown mystery buyer in an unconventional share deal.

Gazprom will sell 3.6% of its own shares in a 188 billion ruble ($3 billion) deal, completing a share-offloading program announced in the summer by CEO Alexey Miller, the firm confirmed in submissions to the Moscow stock exchange.

Almost 500 investors applied to purchase the shares during a seven-hour window for bids Thursday. The sale concerns Gazprom’s so-called “quasi-Treasury” shares, which do not qualify for dividend payments.

Gazprom confirmed the shares will be sold at 220 rubles a piece — a 13.2% discount on Thursday’s closing market price.

Market experts told Russian news site The Bell that Gazprom likely already had a favored buyer lined-up. “There is no doubt about it,” one broker said. “The sale is focused on a single buyer.”